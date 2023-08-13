Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): Three persons have been awarded death sentences while life imprisonment terms were given in 149 cases of crimes in the last one month in Uttar Pradesh under the State government’s ‘Operation Conviction,’ police said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here today, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Vijaya Kumar detailed that convictions were handed out under ‘Operation Conviction’ in a total of 471 cases of heinous crime in the state over a period of 40 days beginning July 1, 2023.

A total of 242 persons were convicted of women's crimes while 221 people have been sentenced under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) crimes.

Four people connected with the mafia were punished and 193 persons were convicted of serious crimes.

Conviction in four cases was done within a period of a month and while those in six cases were done within two months, the senior police official said.

The Uttar Pradesh DGP said that ‘Operation Conviction’ was personally monitored by him and was initiated keeping in view Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s zero tolerance and harsh punishment for crimes related to religious conversion, crimes against women and children among others.

Earlier on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna informed the Legislative Assembly that legal action has been taken against 7,570 cyber criminals and a total of Rs 90 crore has been seized from them.

Replying to a question from Samajwadi Party (SP) member Atul Pradhan during Question Hour, about the measures being taken by the State government to check increasing cybercrimes in the state, he said a Cyber Police Station would be set up in every district of the state.

“The government’s interventions to curb cybercrimes have led to significant outcomes and a total of 13,155 cybercrime cases have been registered between 2022 and March 2023, of which charge sheets have been filed in 4,372 cases, while final reports have been submitted in 4,606,” he said. (ANI)

