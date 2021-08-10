Ballia (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman has accused her live-in partner of raping her in a village in Bhimpura area here, police said on Tuesday.

The Dalit woman also alleged that the man, identified as Akhilesh alias Pintu, reneged on his promise of marrying her.

An FIR was registered against the accused under relevant sections of IPC and SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act following a complaint by the woman on Monday.

The woman claimed that she was in a live-in relationship with the man for the last two years, SHO Yogesh Yadav said.

The complainant further claimed that after being raped, the accused threatened her with dire consequences, police said.

