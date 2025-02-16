Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): As many as four people were killed and several others were left injured as a bus and tempo collided at the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

According to police officials, a bus travelling from Chhattisgarh to Ayodhya broke down and was undergoing repairs when a tempo traveller heading to Ayodhya collided with it.

The three people died on-spot, while one succumbed to injuries while en route to the hospital.

SP Dinesh Kumar Singh informed that the passengers are being dispatched by other vehicles and those in critical condition are being sent to the Trauma Centre.

"A bus broke down on its way to Ayodhya from Chhattisgarh and was being repaired. A traveller, also going towards Ayodhya, crashed into the bus... 3 people died on the spot in the traveller, while one died on the way to," the official said.

"Passengers are being dispatched by other vehicles...The seriously injured ones are being sent to Trauma Centre," he added.

Authorities are currently investigating the accident. Further details related to the case are underway. (ANI)

