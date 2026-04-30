India News | UP: 7 Killed, 21 Injured as Powerful Storm Hits Sultanpur; Power Supply Disrupted

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh), [India], April 30 (ANI): A powerful storm struck the district on Wednesday, leaving seven people dead and 21 others injured.

The storm also caused widespread damage to the electricity infrastructure, destroying over 50 transformers and several power poles, leading to major disruptions in power supply.

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District Magistrate Indrajeet Singh said that restoration work is underway and the electricity department has been mobilised to address the situation.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Singh said, "Around 3 PM today, a very powerful storm struck, in which seven people were killed, and 21 others were injured. The storm also disrupted the power supply, destroying more than 50 transformers and several poles. The electricity department is taking action in this matter."

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He added that officials are working around the clock to ensure compensation for the affected families, with all teams actively engaged in relief efforts.

"We are working around the clock for compensation. The entire team is active," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)