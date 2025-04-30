Lucknow, Apr 29 (PTI) The authorities in Uttar Pradesh continued their drive against a number of illegal religious places and encroachments in districts adjoining the India-Nepal border on Tuesday.

A madrasa, Darul Uloom Azizia Hadiqatul Noman, was sealed in the Motipur area of Bahraich district, the UP government said in a statement on Tuesday.

A total of 117 encroachments have been removed so far in tehsils Nanpara and Mihipurwa.

According to the official statement, 20 madrasas in Balrampur district have been closed after they were found to be operating without following rules and regulations.

Notices have been issued to two other madrasas, and action will be taken against them, too, if the documents are not found, the statement mentioned.

Also, three mosques and 14 madrasas have been found to be illegally constructed in Siddharthnagar district, as per the statement. The administration issued notices on April 28 and has started preparing for legal action.

Similarly, 29 illegal encroachments have been identified in Nautanwa, Farenda and Nichlaul in Maharajganj. Additionally, 33 madrasas have been sealed, and action has been taken against one mosque in Shravasti, the statement said.

