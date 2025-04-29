Hyderabad, April 29: Three persons were killed and an equal number suffered injuries in a blast in an explosives manufacturing factory in the Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana Tuesday evening, police said. The blast occurred at a unit, where propellant is manufactured, leading to the tragedy. It was not immediately clear how the blast occurred, they said. Saharanpur Blast: Massive Explosion at Firecracker Factory Kills Several in Uttar Pradesh; Police Launch Probe.

Those injured were undergoing treatment in a hospital, police said. In January this year, one person was killed and three others suffered injuries in a blast in a factory, involved in the production of explosive materials, in the district.

