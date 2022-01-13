New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to release its first list of candidates for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls by January 17 or 18 and can field Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya in the polls.

The meeting of BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) was held on Thursday to finalize the names of the candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Also Read | Guwahati-Bikaner Express Derail Update: 3 People Dead, 20 Injured, NDRF Dispatches Two Teams to Rescue Trapped Passengers.

"BJP can release its first list by Monday or Tuesday in which the names of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and both the Deputy Chief Ministers can be announced," sources said.

The meeting was presided over by party president JP Nadda while Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended it.

Also Read | Meet the Jodhpur Youth BJP Activist Laxman Bhati.

After the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that 172 names have been discussed.

Sources that that in the first list itself, names of CM Yogi and both deputy CMs can be announced.

Notably, BJP had discussed the seat of Yogi in the party's core committee meeting, which was also kept before the CEC meeting today and the panel has taken its decision, as per sources.

"The Chief Minister can contest from Ayodhya. Dinesh Sharma, who is the Brahmin face of the party, can be fielded from Lucknow while Keshav Prasad Maurya can be fielded from Sirathu or Phaphamau seat," sources said.

The next meeting of the party's Central Election Committee can be held on January 19 in which the names of the names of the remaining candidates for 231 seats of the 403-member state assembly can be finalized.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven-phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

A total of 58 assembly seats spread over 11 districts will go the polls in the first phase on February 10.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)