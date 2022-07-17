Lucknow, Jul 16 (PTI) The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested a member of the Popular Front of India (PFI), who was wanted by the Bihar Police.

According to a statement issued by the force, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Patna had sought cooperation from the Uttar Pradesh ATS in nabbing Nuruddin Jangi alias "Advocate" Nuruddin, a resident of Bihar's Darbhanga, in connection with a case lodged at the Phulwari Sharif police station in ??Patna district.

According to the statement, the ATS arrested Nuruddin from near the Mawaiya metro station located within the Alambagh police station limits here.

The accused confessed during interrogation that he came in contact with the PFI Darbhanga district president in 2015 and has been associated with the organisation ever since.

Nuruddin had contested the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls from the Darbhanga constituency.

During interrogation, he said he was staying in Lucknow and arranging legal aid for PFI members. He got his LL.B degree from Darbhanga in 2017.

According to the ATS statement, further action in the matter is being taken by the Bihar Police.

