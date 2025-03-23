Lucknow, Mar 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Sunday issued a show cause notice to party MLA from Ghaziabad's Loni seat Nand Kishore Gurjar for alleged indiscipline following his outburst against the state government.

A statement by BJP state general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla said that state BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary has asked the MLA to respond within seven days on why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

The show cause notice to Gurjar said "that for some time now, you have been criticising the government in public places and your statements and actions are hurting the party's reputation which comes under the category of indiscipline."

The statement said that "as per the instructions of BJP's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, you (Gurjar) are informed to give an explanation within seven days of receiving this letter why disciplinary action should not be taken against you?"

At a press conference on Friday, Gurjar had alleged that Uttar Pradesh has the "most corrupt government ever", and the officers were misleading Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and looting the exchequer.

Gurjar attended the press conference in a torn kurta claiming that "the police had torn my clothes". He alleged that the chief secretary was controlling "Maharaj Ji", a sobriquet for CM Adityanath who is also a seer, through the occult.

"The chief secretary is the most corrupt officer in the world. The officers have looted land in Ayodhya," said Gurjar.

Samajwadi Party president and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav latched on to Gurjar's statements to attack the Adityanath government.

"In BJP's rule, the BJP members themselves are revealing secrets about how injustice and corruption have spread everywhere. Now will they get his reports changed as well?" Yadav said in Hindi on X, sharing a news report about the BJP MLA's claims.

