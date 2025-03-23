Mathura, March 23: A UP Police sub-inspector was arrested on Friday for allegedly trying to assault a female colleague inside a Mathura police station. The incident occurred early Thursday when the 39-year-old officer, reportedly intoxicated, entered the room of a 27-year-old Dalit woman SI while she was resting. Authorities have detained the accused and launched an investigation.

According to a report by Times Of India, The incident occurred between 12:30 am and 3:00 am, according to DSP Mathura Alok Kumar Singh. The accused first knocked on the door, and when the woman opened it, he forced his way inside. He then attempted to sexually assault her. Her screams alerted others in the thana, who rushed in and apprehended him. Mathura Shocker: Man Runs Through Blazing Holika Fire in Phalen Village, Leaves Crowd in Awe; Video Goes Viral.

Case has been registered against the accused SI under BNS sections 64 (2) (rape) and the SC/ST Act, the DSP said. "The charges levelled against the SI were found to be prima facie true. The cop has been arrested and sent to jail," Singh added. The accused also showed some sexually explicit content to the woman SI and tried to destroy the evidence by discarding his mobile phone while attempting to flee from the room, police sources further said.

Mathura SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey stated that departmental action has been initiated against the SI, and he will soon be dismissed from service.

