Bhadohi (UP), Mar 24 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly duping a chartered accountant of Rs 1.5 crore, police said on Monday as efforts are on to nab the remaining four accused.

Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said Pankaj, Ashish, Manish and Sachin had met chartered accountant Anand Dubey through Manoj Dubey, the victim's relative.

These five, including Manoj Dubey, got Rs 1.5 crore deposited in their account from Anand Dubey to run a crusher machine and toll booth in Bhadohi, saying that the money will be returned soon.

The money was transferred from September 17, 2023 to November 25, 2023, police said.

When Anand Dubey asked them to give his money back, they refused and threatened him after which the CA lodged a police complaint against the five men ay Gyanpur police station on July 9, 2024, they said.

Following this, a case was registered against the five accused under various sections of the IPC.

The SP said that Manish was arrested from Amwa flyover of Gopiganj police station on Monday and sent to jail, while efforts are on to nab the rest of the four accused persons.

