India News |  UP-CAA-NSA 4 Slapped with NSA over Violent Anti-CAA Protest in Aligarh

Aligarh, Jun 6 (PTI) The Aligarh Police has invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA), under which a person can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months, against four people arrested in connection with anti-CAA protest in the city in February, officials said on Saturday.

Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G said the NSA order was handed over to the four in jail on Friday night.

The four have been identified as Imran, Anwar, Sabir and Faheemuddin. They are presently in jail and their bail application is pending before a sessions court.

The hearing on their bail pleas was being actively processed. Some others arrested in the case were granted bail recently.

"The district authorities decided to charge them (the four) under the NSA since there were inputs suggesting that if they came out on bail they would pose a threat to peace. The NSA order was served on them in jail on Friday night," the SSP said.

Under the NSA, people can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months if authorities are satisfied that they are threat to the national security or law and order.

The four were arrested for their alleged role in the violence on February 23 when clashes had taken place between police and anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protesters in the old city area in which at least five people were injured, two of them critically, officials had said then.

They had said 'miscreants' indulged in arson, vandalisation of property and stone-pelting at security personnel in Upper Kot area under Kotwali police station limit and the police fired teargas shells and rubber bullets to disperse the mob.

