Firozabad (UP), Oct 30 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a man after a woman's father here alleged that she was pressured for marriage and convert to Islam.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ranvijay Singh said a PAC jawan in his complaint alleged that Shahrukh, alias Vihaan, a resident of the Goladia area in ??Amroha, threatened his daughter that her brother will be beheaded if she didn't marry him and convert.

He alleged that the accused had also got a plain paper signed from her on September 24 last year and now threatened her.

The woman's father alleged that the accused made a fake ID of his daughter on Instagram and uploaded her photos.

The police officer said a case has been registered under Section 366 of the Indian Penal Code (forcing a woman to marry, kidnapping) and Section 66 of the IT Act. He said the accused will be arrested soon.

