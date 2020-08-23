Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) A Chinese national was arrested while trying to enter the country through the India-Nepal border in Maharajganj's Sonouli, Uttar Pradesh Police said on Sunday.

Police said though he had a valid visa for India, the entry of foreign nationals from the Indo-Nepal border is prohibited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He was held on Saturday by the SSB while trying to illegally cross over to the country through a path between farms, Maharajganj SP Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

Police said a case has been registered against him under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC and provisions of the Foreigners Act.

As per his passport, the Chinese national has been identified as Shen Lei (37).

"During interrogation, it was found that Shen Lei is a medicine trader and had a valid visa for India. He came to New Delhi from China on January 30 and on March 8, he went to Kathmandu in Nepal. His tourist visa in Nepal expired on August 4, so he tried to enter India,” Sonouli SHO Ashutosh Singh said.

