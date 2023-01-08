Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday took cognisance of the Sitapur incident in which four members of a family, including two children, died of apparent breathlessness after going to sleep with a lantern.

The CM expressed his condolences to the deceased family.

Also Read | MP Assembly Elections 2023: Porn CD, Vyapam, Corruption; Congress Begins Poll Year With 3-Pronged Attack on BJP.

He also instructed the district magistrate and other officers concerned to reach the spot and take necessary action.

According to reports, the four family members suffocated to death after going to sleep in an enclosed room with a pressurised paraffin lantern. (ANI)

Also Read | Air India Urination Incident: Airline's Response Should Have Been 'Much Swifter', Says Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)