Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday took stock of the preparations for the Central Zonal Council meeting in Varanasi on June 24. The meeting will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

The chief secretaries of these states will be present at the meeting along with members of the NITI Aayog and the Inter-State Council.

A zonal council is a regional advisory council established to promote effective cooperation and coordination for discussing issues in which the Union government and the states have a common interest.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has recruited 2.16 lakh police personnel in the last eight years, the UP Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Uttar Pradesh CMO said, "Our government has recruited 2.16 lakh police personnel in the Uttar Pradesh Police Force alone in the last 8 years. We not only did this recruitment, but also worked towards making UP Police a 'modern police'..."

The post also stated that, along with the large-scale recruitment, efforts have been made to make the UP Police a 'modern police'.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributed appointment letters to 60,244 Civil Police Constables of Uttar Pradesh Police in Lucknow.

In his address, Shah said that today, more than 60,000 youth will become an integral part of the most significant police force in India. He said that the Uttar Pradesh Police is the most significant police force in the entire country, but for some years in the past, the law and order situation was deteriorating.

He said that in 2017, Yogi Adityanath became the state's Chief Minister, and the Uttar Pradesh Police once again began to move forward on the path of achieving new heights.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 was held on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31 across 67 districts. The exam, conducted in two shifts each day, was held at 1,174 centres and aimed to fill over 60,000 vacancies. (ANI)

