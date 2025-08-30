Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya to inspect the preservation work being carried out under the National Mission for Manuscripts.

This is CM Adityanath's third visit to the university campus, with the people extending a traditional welcome with students chanting Vedic mantras and reciting verses, read an official statement from the CM's office on Friday.

The Chief Minister closely monitored the progress of preserving rare manuscripts and instructed that the pace of work be accelerated.

According to the statement, the CM stated that preserving these manuscripts, which are the heritage of Indian culture, is a commendable task, and for this, the Government of Uttar Pradesh will provide every possible support.

He emphasised that protecting cultural and spiritual heritage is a crucial responsibility for future generations.

The Chief Minister reviewed the preservation works being carried out by the National Mission for Manuscripts at the university's extension building with the support of the Government of India. He also enquired about the progress of the historic Saraswati Bhavan Library and other construction works.

Vice-Chancellor Bihari Lal Sharma said that the CM's third visit to the university is a matter of pride and joy for the Sanskrit language, the university, and the Devvani. He assured that the university is fully committed to speeding up the campaign for the preservation of manuscripts.

On this occasion, Registrar Rakesh Kumar, Finance Officer Harishankar Mishra, Jitendra Kumar, Mahendra Pandey, Dinesh Kumar Garg, Prof. Rajnath, Engineer Ramvijay Singh, Public Relations Officer Shashindra Mishra, along with other professors and officials from the university family, were present.

Earlier on August 29, the UP CM paid a heartfelt tribute to the "Hockey Magician" Major Dhyan Chand and said that every player is a hero of society in their own right.

He emphasised that every citizen should embody the spirit of a sportsperson, dedication to the nation, discipline, coordination, and the pursuit of excellence in life, according to a statement.

Marking the occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated 88 medal-winning players from Uttar Pradesh with prize money and handed over appointment letters to newly selected assistant sports trainers. (ANI)

