New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday met several Union ministers here to discuss development projects in the state, including the ones related to Mathura.

Adityanath, who is in the national capital, met Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sarbananda Sonowal and G Kishan Reddy.

Also Read | Maharashtra Political Crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray Dares Rebels To 'Win Elections Sans Sena, Thackeray Name'.

In his meeting with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari, the UP chief minister discussed the Braj Area Development plan, Braj Chaurasi Kos Project and Braj Teerth Path (Braj Pilgrimage Development) Project, the state government said in a statement.

With Railway minister Vaishnaw, Adityanath discussed the Mathura-Vrindavan rail route as also the construction of Light Rail Transit System (LRTS) on Mathura-Vrindavan rail line.

Also Read | Rajasthan Bestiality Case: Elderly Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Female Stray Dog on Several Occasions in Bharatpur.

He also discussed the construction of tourist facilitation centre at Mathura junction.

Braj also known as Brij or Brijbhoomi is a region mainly around Mathura-Vrindavan and is considered to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna. The area stretches from Mathura, Jalesar, Agra, Hathras and Aligarh to Etah, Mainpuri and Farrukhabad districts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)