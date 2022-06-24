Bharatpur, June 24: Following a complaint against an elderly man for allegedly raping a female dog, the Bharatpur police have registered an FIR. The complaint was filed by the District Animal Cruelty Prevention Committee at Bharatpur police station.

As per the reports by India Today, the man has been accused of raping the female dog on multiple occasions. The incident came to light when the locals found the dog lying in a pool of blood. The dog was then taken to the veterinary hospital where it was revealed that the dog was sexually assaulted. Shocking Bestiality in Kerala: Pregnant Goat Raped, Killed by Three Men in Kanhangad.

The accused was identified as Champalal Gupta. Fir has been lodged against the accused, and a further investigation has been launched. Meanwhile, the female dog is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

