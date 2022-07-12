Gorakhpur (UP), Jul 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 208 development projects worth more than Rs 463 crore in all nine assembly segments in Gorakhpur.

The chief minister said that everyone should respect the Constitution and maintain law and order, reiterating that no religious programme should be allowed on roads.

Addressing a gathering here, the CM said, "I congratulate the people of Gorakhpur for the development projects a day before Guru Purnima. Development could bring positive changes in everyone's life and it is the priority of the Centre and state government to complete them within the time limit."

"The government is working to ensure that the benefits to schemes should reach the real beneficiaries. I can say that benefits of welfare schemes are reaching to everyone without discrimination on the basis of caste, creed and religion,” he said.

"Everyone has to respect the Constitution and maintain law and order. No religious programme should be organized on roads and everyone should try to adopt a disciplined lifestyle,” he added.

During the past five years, more than 45 lakh poor got houses in rural and urban areas and 8.5 lakh street vendors are taking benefits of PM Swanidhi scheme. Earlier, street vendors were harassed as people used to ask them to move from the place, he said.

On the Covid pandemic, the CM said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country in difficult times and the UP government also worked for saving lives with full dedication and honesty.

“More than 34 crore free Covid vaccine doses have been given in the state," he said.

The chief minister said encephalitis has come under control and asked everyone to make joint efforts for cleanliness.

While enumerating developments in Gorakhpur, CM Adityanath appealed to everyone to plant at least one tree and said under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', 'Har Ghar Ek Tiranga' programme will be organized from August 11 to 17.

