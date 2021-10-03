Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): Following the death of eight people in the Lakhimpur incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident called it unfortunate.

"Chief Minister had expressed grief in the Lakhimpur incident. He called the incident very unfortunate. Uttar Pradesh government will investigate the matter in detail and will take strict actions against the culprits," reads the state government statement.

ADG Law and Order, IG Lucknow Range and Aditional Chief Secretary are present at the spot, the statement added.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur Kheri Arun Kumar Singh confirmed eight deaths including four farmers and four occupants of the vehicle(s) that allegedly ran over the farmers.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four persons.

SKM alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district.

SKM is able to confirm the deaths of four farmers- Lovepreet Singh (20), Daljeet Singh (35), Nachattar Singh (60) and Gurvinder Singh (19). There are around 12 to 15 persons injured and hospitalised, said the farmers' union.

Meanwhile, Ajay Mishra Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'.(ANI)

