New Delhi, October 3: The Manipur Public Service Commission has invited applications for the recruitment of 300 medical officers in Manipur Health Services Grade- IV under the state government. Interested candidates can apply for the post on the official website of the commission at empsconline.gov.in. The online application for the recruitment process can be applied till the midnight of October 20, 2021 on the official website. NEET 2021 Phase 2 Registration Begins Online at neet.nta.nic.in; Know Details.

Out of the total posts, 150 posts are available for UR category, 38 posts for OBC (M), 12 for OBC (MP) and one for OBC (TBN.) Six posts are available for SC category and 93 for ST. The recruitment process involves two rounds -written examination and interview round. The written examination will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours. The question paper will contain 200 MCQs. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. Click here to check the official notification released by the MPSC for recruitment to the post of medical officers.

Here Is How To Apply For MPSC Recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website of the commission at empsconline.gov.in

Register yourself under 'One Time Registration' by clicking on 'Sign Up' on the home page

Fill the application form

Upload necessary documents

Pay the fee

Notably, candidates are required to pay a fee. The general and OBC candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 500, while for the ST and SC candidates the amount is Rs 250. Candidates can drop a mail at empsconlineissues@gmail.com along with their phone numbers from their registered e-mail ids in case of any problems, issues during the processing of online application.

