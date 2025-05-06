Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed the need to increase working days of sugar mills from 142 to 155, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's office.

The CM has stated that farmers, KVK, sugar mills and committees should make joint efforts for sugarcane development. Strict actions would be taken against mills that do not make timely payments, as per an official statement.

Furthermore, cooperative and federation mills will be reviewed as capacity and qualification testing would be necessary. There is a full possibility of doubting the production and productivity in the state, CMO stated.

Meanwhile, UP CM also held a Janata Darshan at his residence in Lucknow, where he met citizens and listened to their grievances, including those raised by the women attendees.

The Chief Minister personally reviewed the concerns and assured necessary action.

On Thursday, CM Yogi had directed officials to expedite relief work in areas affected by storms, rain, and hailstorms. He stressed the need for timely compensation in cases of human or livestock casualties and instructed that injured persons receive proper medical treatment.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the officers of the concerned districts to conduct relief work with full promptness in view of the storm, rain and hailstorm," the Chief Minister's Office posted on X. (ANI)

