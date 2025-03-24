Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held a meeting with the officials regarding law and order and upcoming festivals in the state.

During the meeting, CM Yogi stated that all the upcoming festivals in the state should be celebrated peacefully and that no work should be done against tradition. He further stated that a three-day 'Janpadiya Vikas Utsav' should be celebrated in all the districts on the completion of eight years of the UP government.

"All the upcoming festivals should be celebrated peacefully, no work should be done against tradition. On the occasion of the completion of 8 years of the state government, a three-day 'Janpadiya Vikas Utsav' should be organized in all the districts. Be alert about social media, establish communication regarding festivals", CM Yogi said during the meeting.

Furthermore, he emphasised on the verification of tempo, e-rickshaw drivers and tenants. He said that overloading should stop at zero points and officials of the Transport Department should also be included in the task force formed in the districts. Police foot patrolling should be increased and PRV 112 should remain active

"Verification of tempo, e-rickshaw drivers and tenants should be done. Overloading should be stopped at zero point itself, officials of the Transport Department should also be included in the task force formed in the districts. Police foot patrolling should be increased and PRV 112 should remain active", he said.

Regarding the proper preparations for the upcoming Chaitra Navaratri festival, the Chief Minister stated that the devotees should get the proper arrangements of drinking water, canopies, mats and cleanliness.

"There should be good arrangements of drinking water, canopies, mats, cleanliness for the convenience of devotees amidst the scorching heat during Chaitra Navratri. Special deployment of women police personnel at religious places should be done. Strict vigil should be kept on border areas. Revenue disputes should be resolved on merit basis in mission mode", CM Yogi said. (ANI)

