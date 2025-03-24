New Delhi, March 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, expressed grief over the passing away of Krishna Bharati, a Gandhian and daughter of noted freedom fighter late Pasala Krishna Murthy. Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister's Office said: "Pained by the passing away of Pasala Krishna Bharathi Ji. She was devoted to Gandhian values and dedicated her life towards nation-building through Bapu’s ideals. She wonderfully carried forward the legacy of her parents, who were active during our freedom struggle. I recall meeting her during the programme held in Bhimavaram. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti: PM @narendramodi."

Krishna Bharati passed away in Hyderabad on Sunday. She was 92-years-old. She breathed her last at her residence in Snehapuri Colony following a brief illness. Hailing from the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, she was the second daughter of freedom fighters Pasala Krishna Murthy and Anja Lakshmi. Krishna Bharati was a strong believer in Gandhian values and upheld the same throughout her life. She also strived for the upliftment of Dalits. She had made donations to educational institutions and goshalas. Krishna Bharati Passes Away: Eminent Gandhian and Daughter of Noted Freedom Fighter Late Pasala Krishna Murthy Dies at 92.

Krishna Bharati was unmarried and is survived by four brothers and three sisters. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has condoled the death of Krishna Bharati. He recalled her services for educationally uplifting the weaker sections of society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched the feet of Krishna Bharati at Andhra Pradesh's Bhimavaram at a programme to unveil a statue of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in 2022.

The Prime Minister had also called on the other family members of Pasala Krishna Murthy. Born in 1900 in West Vipparru village in the Tadepalligudem taluka of the West Godavari district, Pasala Krishna Murthy joined the Congress party along with his wife in 1921. Krishna Murthy and his wife had unfurled the Indian flag on the office of Bhimavaram sub-collector in 1932, for which they were imprisoned. Anja Lakshmi had given birth to Krishna Bharati in jail. Krishna Bharati had spent the first 10 months of her life in prison. ‘Dedicated His Life to Empowering Underprivileged, Building Strong India’: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Ram Manohar Lohia on His 115th Birth Anniversary (Watch Video).

Krishna Murthy couple donated their entire property for the freedom movement and took part in the Salt Satyagraha (Dandi March). When Mahatma Gandhi visited West Godavari district, Krishna Murthy served as his personal secretary. The couple had also taken part in the Bhoodan movement of Vinoba Bhave and got house sites for Dalits in their villages. Krishna Murthy passed away in 1978.

