Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday painted the BJP's lotus symbol during the launch of the 'Wall Writing' programme for Lok Sabha elections at Gorakhpur.

Exuding confidence in BJP's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Yogi Adityanath in a post on X wrote, "Ek baar fir modi sarkaar, aur is baar Chaar sau paar" (Modi government will win once again, this time it will cross 400) this is the resolution of all of us."

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday also initiated the 'Wall Writing' programme for the Lok Sabha elections in Kandhal village, situated in Odisha's Deogarh district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has begun.

"Our wall writing programme is starting across the country from today. The programme will start with the slogan of 'Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar' (once again Modi government) on all the booths across the country. And it is our attempt to involve every BJP worker in this programme and make it a success. This slogan is a humble appeal to the citizens of the nation that Modi government is formed in 2024 once again, and a steady development takes place within the country," he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched its campaign to adorn walls with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's portrait and the slogan, "Once Again Modi."

The campaign was spearheaded by BJP State President B Y Vijayendra in Karnataka, marking the party's early stride in the electoral battleground.

Earlier, BJP National President JP Nadda, on Monday, launched the party's wall writing programme with the motive of raising the appeal 'Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar' among the Indian masses.

Nadda initiated the writing programme by outlining the party's symbol (lotus) on a wall along with the slogan 'Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar' (ANI)

