New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) newly appointed National President, Nitin Nabin, will embark on a day-long visit to Mathura-Vrindavan tomorrow, where he will offer prayers at the Shri Banke Bihari Mandir and participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popular radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat'.

According to the BJP, Nitin Nabin will participate in the 130th edition of PM Modi's popular radio programme, "Mann Ki Baat," alongside party workers and locals at the Akshaya Patra Chandrodaya Mandir in Vrindavan at 11:00 AM tomorrow.

Following the broadcast, the BJP National President will visit Shri Banke Bihari Mandir at 11:40 AM to offer prayers to Thakur Ji and perform puja-archana.

The BJP stated that Nabin will later visit the residence of BJP MLA Shri Rajesh Chaudhary at 12:15 PM to express his condolences on the demise of the MLA's mother.

In addition to the Mathura-Vrindavan visit, Nitin Nabin will undertake his first official visit to West Bengal on January 27 and 28. During this trip, he will participate in a series of organisational meetings aimed at strengthening the party's grassroots network ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

In his visit, Nitin Nabin will chair a State Core Team Meeting in Durgapur on January 27, focusing on organisational strategy, political roadmap, and upcoming programmes.

On January 28, Nabin will attend the Bardhaman Bibhag Karyakarta Sammelan at Chitralaya Mela Maidan, Purba Bardhaman, where he will interact with party workers. Later in the afternoon, he will participate in the Asansol District Karyakarta Meeting in Raniganj, addressing organisational issues and guiding party workers at the district level.

Additionally, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will visit West Bengal on January 30 and 31. During his two-day tour, Amit Shah is expected to hold important organisational and political meetings, further energising the party cadre and reviewing preparations for the upcoming political challenges in the state. (ANI)

