Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday visited KK Hospital in Lucknow to inquire about the condition of Campierganj MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh, who was injured in a road accident.

In a post on X, the UP Chief Minister's Office said, "Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath Ji Maharaj visited K.K. Hospital in Lucknow today to inquire about the well-being of the honorable MLA Shri Fateh Bahadur Singh Ji from the Campierganj Assembly constituency, Gorakhpur district, who was injured in a road accident. Maharaj Ji prayed to Lord Shri Ram for his speedy recovery."

Earlier, in a gesture that spoke of his direct connection with the public, CM Yogi fulfilled the school admission request of a young girl named Vashi during a recent 'Janta Darshan' in Lucknow.

A young girl named Vashi, who had recently attended the Chief Minister's 'Janta Darshan' in Lucknow to seek help for school admission, has now been successfully enrolled.

Grateful for the Chief Minister's help, Vashi thanked him, saying, "I asked him to enrol me in a school. Today, I got enrolled... I would like to thank him (CM Yogi Adityanath) for this."

Vashi, a resident of Moradabad, had met the Chief Minister at the 'Janta Darshan' on Monday, June 23. During their interaction, the Chief Minister had asked her which school and class she wished to enrol in, and later instructed officials to carry out the admission process.

Describing the interaction, she said, "I met Yogi ji. I asked him to enrol me in a school. He said he would do it." She added, "I have come from Moradabad. He gave me a biscuit and chocolate."

Since assuming office, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made 'Janta Darshan' programmes a regular feature of his governance, personally listening to citizens' grievances and issuing on-the-spot directives for resolution.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Chief Minister also inspected the under-construction hostel at Maharishi Vishwamitra Autonomous Medical College in Ghazipur. Speaking to reporters after the inspection, he said, "Purvanchal Expressway and Maharshi Vishwamitra Medical College have become the identity of this district. Today, I have inspected an under-construction nursing college. Projects worth Rs 1,100 crores are either approved or are underway..."

On the same day, CM Yogi also participated in the 25th meeting of the Central Zonal Council in Varanasi, which was chaired by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah.

In a post on X following the meeting, the Chief Minister wrote, "Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has described 'cooperative and competitive federalism' as a powerful medium for the country's all-round development. In this context, today in Varanasi, I participated in the 25th meeting of the Central Zonal Council, chaired by the Honorable Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji." (ANI)

