Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday offered prayers at Goraknath temple here on the occasion of his birthday.

Union Defence Minister Rajanth Singh has also extended birthday greetings to CM Yogi.

"Happy birthday to the popular Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, @myogiadityanathji. With full passion and dedication, he is working to make Uttar Pradesh a developed state. He has prepared his ground in the state. May God keep him healthy and live long," he tweeted.

CM Yogi was born on June 5, 1972, in a village in Uttarakhand. He left the home to join the movement for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and became a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath of Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur.

He also became the head priest of the Gorakhnath Math after the death of Mahant Avaidyanath.

Yogi commenced his political journey in 1998 becoming the youngest MP from Gorakhpur. He was Gorakhpur MP for five consecutive terms from 1998 to 2017.

He took the reins of the most populous state for a second time in a row earlier this year following his full five-year term - a feat repeated after 37 years. (ANI)

