Mumbai, May 11 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested a policeman and another person from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly supplying drugs worth Rs 1 crore in the city with the help of peddlers, an official said on Wednesday.

The city police have nabbed constable Amit Kumar Singh and his friend Harmesh Kumar alias Mahendra Singh, while another accused Sanju alias Tillu is wanted in the case, the official from Malwani police said.

The name of the accused constable, who is attached to Hapur Nagar police station in Uttar Pradesh, cropped up after peddlers Pramod Kalicharan Sharma (38) from Madhya Pradesh (MP) and Ismail Khan (32) from West Bengal were arrested in Malwani last month with heroine worth Rs 1.67 crore, he said.

''Constable Amit Kumar and his friend Harmesh Kumar played a vital role in delivering the contraband and we are looking for Sanju alias Tillu who gave the drugs to the duo," assistant police inspector (API) Hasan Mulani from Malwani police station said.

The police are also on the lookout for the person who was going to receive the consignment in Mumbai, he said, adding that the accused have been booked under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

