Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 12 (ANI): A decomposed human body wrapped with brown tape was found near Hindon Canal, Ghazipur, police said.

"Yesterday, dated 11.10.2025, in the evening, information regarding the recovery of a dead body at Hindon Canal, Ghazipur, was received at Police Station Ghazipur. On reaching the spot, i.e., the dry corner of Hindon Canal opposite Mulla Colony, Ghazipur, a decomposed human dead body was found wrapped with brown tape. The body was further packed and kept in a plastic bag," police said.

Also Read | AI Skills Passport: EY and Microsoft Team Up and Launch Free Online Programme Designed To Equip Young Indians With Job-Ready AI Skills.

Prima facie, a case under Section 103/238(a) BNS has been registered.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Invites Bihar BJP Workers To Join 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' Campaign on October 15.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old man was stabbed to death late on Thursday night in the Khadar area near Khajuri Chowk in northeast Delhi, police said.

According to the officials, information about the incident was received at around 11:27 PM on October 9 at New Usmanpur Police Station. When police teams reached the spot, they discovered a man lying on the ground with multiple stab injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Gajender (34), son of Veerpal, a resident of Dayalpur, who worked as a barber.

"The forensic team inspected the scene, collected evidence, and the body was shifted to the hospital for post-mortem examination," the officials said.

A case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (Punishment for murder) has been registered at PS New Usmanpur.

Earlier, a 24-year-old man succumbed to injuries during treatment at the Hospital in the National Capital's Dilshad Garden, police said. The deceased worked as a salesman, according to the police.

An investigation is also being conducted from the robbery point of view, as her friend, who was at the scene of the crime, revealed that they had been robbed by some persons. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)