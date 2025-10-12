New Delhi, October 12: In a major step to bridge the AI skills gap in India, EY and Microsoft on Sunday launched the AI Skills Passport, a free online programme designed to provide young Indians with the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in an AI-driven economy. The initiative, aimed at individuals aged 16 and above, offers equitable access to high-quality AI education, preparing early-career professionals and students with essential, job-ready AI skills.

The launch in India follows a global roll-out earlier this year, which has already seen over 40,000 participants enroll and more than 13,000 complete the programme. With NASSCOM reporting that only 31 per cent of professionals in India feel well-prepared to use AI tools, EY and Microsoft aim to empower youth to upskill and be future-ready in an increasingly digital landscape. Silent Layoffs Loom: Nearly 50,000 Employees in Indian IT Sector Likely To Lose Jobs by End of 2025 Amid AI Implementation and Business Growth, Says Report.

Monesh Dange, Partner and Leader, Alliances and Ecosystems, EY India, said, “In an era where AI is revolutionising work and redefining career paths, the launch of the AI Skills Passport addresses India’s growing demand for skilled AI talent.” “Many professionals remain unprepared to harness AI’s full potential. Together with Microsoft, we’re committed to ensuring this programme is not only free but impactful at scale, providing access for everyone to build essential AI skills,” Dange added. The AI Skills Passport is a fully online programme with approximately 10 hours of content, available in both English and Hindi to ensure broad accessibility.

The programme combines modular video lessons, practical exercises, and asynchronous assessments, allowing learners to engage at their own pace. It covers fundamentals of AI, responsible AI practices, and applications of AI across industries such as healthcare, finance, and technology. Real-world case studies, hands-on exercises, and career guidance, including résumé building, interview preparation, and networking strategies, are integrated to help learners apply their skills and enhance employability. TCS Layoffs: Tata Consultancy Services Eliminated Nearly 20,000 Jobs by September Amid AI Adoption Pressure, US Immigration Policy Changes, Says Report.

Upon successful completion, participants receive a verifiable digital badge to strengthen their job profiles and career prospects in the AI-driven economy. Bhaskar Basu, Enterprise Partnerships Leader, Microsoft India & South Asia, said, “AI is transforming India’s digital economy, with youth at its core. The AI Skills Passport, launched in partnership with EY, reflects our vision of ‘AI for all’ and our commitment to fostering future-ready talent.”

