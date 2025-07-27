Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): A large number of devotees thronged at Mathura's Shri Banke Bihari temple on Sunday on the occasion of Hariyali Teej.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar stated that police had been deployed for the safety and security of the people.

"On the occasion of Hariyali Teej, a large number of devotees have visited Shri Banke Bihari Temple and other main temples. Arrangements have been made for their convenience. The police have been deployed for the safety and security of the people..." SSP Kumar told ANI.

Significantly, Hariyali Teej is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Tritiya of the month of Shravan. The festival of Hariyali Teej holds importance in Hinduism because on this day, Lord Shiva accepted Goddess Parvati as his wife after her rigorous penance. This festival is also celebrated as the reunion of Shiva and Shakti. On this day, married women fast for the long life of their husbands.

From green bangles to green sarees and suits, as the name suggests, 'Haryali Teej' is all about the colour green. Women dress up in traditional attire along with 16 adornments and get together to ride swings and to listen to old folklore of Lord Shiva and Parvati.

Ghewar is a popular dish in the Teej festival and comes in different varieties, and is the most commonly savoured sweet on the day. Other sweet delicacies made on this day include kheer, mal-pua and halwa.

Also called 'Hariyali Teej', the festival is widely celebrated by married Hindu women in Northern and Western parts of India to pray for the well-being of their spouses. The word 'haryali' means greenery and represents the monsoon season, a time when downpour brightens up the surroundings.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also extended wishes on the occasion.

In a post on X, the CM wrote, "Heartfelt greetings to all the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Hariyali Teej! This festival celebrates our connection with nature." (ANI)

