New Delhi, July 27: Two persons have been arrested in the case in which a 24-year-old taxi driver found shot in the head in the national capital's Badarpur area, Delhi Police said on Sunday. The victims remains in a critical state at the AIIMS hospital, the Police said. The Badarpur Police Station received information from Apollo Hospital in the early hours today regarding a Medico-Legal case (MLC) of a man identified as Gautam Saini.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that Saini a Gurugram resident operated as a taxi driver. The injured was later admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The injured remains critical but stable, police said. Legal action and further action are underway. Delhi: 20-Year-Old Man Shot Dead by Friends During Dispute Over Cap in Gandhi Nagar, Probe Launced (Disturbing Video).

Meanwhile, a day earlier, a 20-year-old man was found lying unconscious with a head and stab injury near Badarpur Bus Stand in the city. The victim was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared dead. According to the police, the incident occurred around 4:35 am on Mathura Road, near Bus Stand Number 5, at the Badarpur Border.

A police team patrolling the area noticed the unconscious man, who was bleeding from the back of his head. "Staff immediately rushed to the spot, i.e., near Bus Stand No. 5, 433, Badarpur Border, where one male individual was found lying unconscious on the roadside," the Delhi Police said. The injured man was immediately shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre by an ERV vehicle of PS Badarpur at around 5:30 am. Delhi Shocker: Woman Cuts Off Drunk Husband’s Private Part During Heated Fight at Home in New Chandrawal, Probe Launched.

However, upon arrival at the hospital, the attending medical officer declared him dead. Soon after the death, the Crime Team was called to the scene to carry out a detailed inspection and capture photographic evidence. The police identified the deceased as Makbul Akram, aged 20 years, a resident of Gali No. 04, Shyam Colony, Faridabad. "He was originally from West Champaran, Bihar," police said. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of death.

