Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar on Tuesday along with other officials, inspected the preparations for the security arrangements of the assembly premises and gave necessary guidelines ahead of the assembly's budget session.

Speaking to ANI, Lucknow commissioner Amarendra Kumar Sengar said, "...Proper security arrangements have been made. Senior officers inspected the preparation today. We will ensure that common people don't have to suffer without risking the overall security..."

The budget session will continue till March 5, per the planned agenda that was presented at Monday's business advisory committee meeting.

The 2025-2026 fiscal year's annual budget, which is anticipated to surpass Rs 8 lakh crore, will be presented on February 20.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a BJP legislature meeting in Lucknow ahead of the budget session of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly.

Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya were also present in the meeting along with other ministers and MLAs of the BJP.

Speaking on the budget session, the UP Deputy CM stated that the speaker will deliver the speech on Tuesday and the budget will be present. He also urged the opposition to understand and deliver their duty.

"The speaker will deliver the speech, and then the budget will be presented. The opposition should understand and deliver their duty. govt is ready to respond to every question of opposition. With achievements, we are going to budget 2025. Central govt presented a fabulous budget and likewise, state govt will also do the same...", he said.

UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak claimed that the budget which will be presented on Tuesday will be of development.

"Tomorrow the budget will be presented. This will be a budget dedicated for development and will be proved as a milestone...", Pathak said. (ANI)

