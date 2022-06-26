Bareilly, Jun 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday evening arranged a stretcher for an elderly patient an also got him admitted to the emergency ward of the district hospital here.

Pathak, who was on a surprise inspection of the district hospital, found the patient near the X-ray room of the hospital.

Also Read | Maharashtra Political Crisis: Thane District Shiv Sena Chief and Eknath Shinde Loyalist Naresh Mhaske Quits.

He then inspected various hospital wards and enquired about the well-being of the patients. Some of them narrated their tales to the minister.

Speaking to reporters, Pathak said the state government is committed to providing high-end facilities for treatment and efforts are being made to improve the functioning of the health department.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 30-Year-Old Woman Thrown Off 4th Floor Balcony by Husband in Agra, Dies; 3 Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)