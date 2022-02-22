Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): As the second phase of UP elections concluded, the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been kept in the strong room in Moradabad and District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh inspected it as well as deployed three-tier security outside the premises.

Speaking to ANI, DM Singh said, "The election in West UP concluded and by late-night, all the EVMs reached the strong room. Three-tier security personnel have been deployed outside the premises. If a political party requests for visiting the strong room, they can do so. We have installed a CCTV camera inside the strong room."

The activists of the Samajwadi Party (SP) are keeping vigil round the clock outside the strong. Vishal Thakur, an SP worker, said, "The central leadership asked us to keep vigil outside the strong room. We have deployed two different teams here. We are also providing regular inputs to our senior leaders."

The seven-phase UP elections are underway and the result will be announced on March 10.

The seven-phased Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10. As voting for 172 of 403 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly has been completed in the first three phases, another 60 constituencies will go to the polls in nine districts in the fourth phase.

Polling for subsequent phases will take place on February 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

