Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): A massive broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, said the officials.

According to the Delhi Fire Service officials, 13 fire tenders are at the spot.

Also Read | No Honking Day: Mumbai To Observe on 'No Honking Day' June 14 To Curb Noise Pollution.

"The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," added the officials.

The area was filled with huge clouds of smoke enveloping the area and other regions.

Also Read | CoWIN Data Leaked? COVID-19 Vaccination App or Its Database Not Breached Directly, Clarifies Centre After Reports Said Telegram Bot Sharing Private Details of Vaccinated Indians.

Further details are awaited.

On Sunday, a fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Kirti Nagar Industrial Area, officials said.

Upon receiving the information, various firefighters engaged in an operation to douse the fire. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)