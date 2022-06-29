Mathura (UP), Jun 29 (PTI) Several tonnes of grain worth crores of rupees was destroyed when a fire broke out at Mandi Samiti here on Wednesday, officials said.

“The exact value of the loss is being ascertained. The burnt items include grains especially wheat, five motorcycles, stock registers of traders, and some cash," fire station officer N K Singh said.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray Announces Resignation as Maharashtra Chief Minister and MLC.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained. Prima facie, it appears to have been started from an electrical short circuit, he said.

Rajendra Singh, secretary of Mandi Samiti, said the actual loss may be around Rs 2 crores.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray Resigns As Maharashtra CM Ahead of Floor Test in Assembly, Says 'In Democracy, Heads Are Counted To Show Numbers, I Am Not Interested in That'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)