Mainpuri (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's push to make Uttar Pradesh a trillion dollar economy in five years will turn into a reality by creating new employment avenues in the tourism sector, minister Jaiveer Singh said on Saturday.

In an interaction with PTI, the minister for tourism and culture said his department has been developing religious and historically important places on priority to attract national and international tourists.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Autorickshaw Driver Passes Lewd Remarks, Seeks Sexual Favours From 14-Year-Old Student in Bhayandar; Arrested.

The influx of tourists will generate newer employment avenues.

Further, law and order in the state has improved significantly during the last five years, which has helped boost tourism and allied sectors, he claimed.

Also Read | Monsoon Fury: 31 Dead As Heavy Rains Inflict Chaos On Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand; Odisha and Jharkhand Also Hit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)