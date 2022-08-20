Mumbai, August 20: The Mumbai Police recently arrested an autorickshaw driver for passing lewd comments and seeking sexual favours from a 14-year-old student in Bhayandar. Police officials said that the incident took place on Monday, August 15 after the girl boarded the rickshaw.

Shockingly, the minor girl jumped out of the rickshaw after the driver's behaviour. The girl sustained injuries in her knees during this. The incident scared the girl so much that she filed a complaint after two days, an officer said. Following this, the driver was arrested on Thursday.

According to a report in the Times of India, the incident took place on Monday, August 15, when the girl took an auto to reach her coaching class. In her complaint, the girl claimed that the auto driver took a different route and when she asked him, he said it was a shorter route to the destination.

The complainant further said that the driver began talking to her and started passing lewd remarks. She also said that he did not stop there and even sought sexual favours from her.

A police officer said that when the driver continued his behaviour, the minor girl jumped out of the auto and ran. This is when the auto driver also fled from the spot. Later, the girl called her parents who immediately came to the spot and took her home. Two days later, she filed a complaint with the Navghar police station.

"We examined closed circuit television (CCTV) images of about 1.5 km stretch. The images were blurred due to the monsoon," Navghar police senior inspector Milind Desai said. Post this, cops questioned a few auto drivers in order to get leads on the accused. On Thursday, the accused was arrested from his Bhayander home and was later identified by the student.

Sources from the police said that the accused is a father to a 19-year-old daughter. The police are now investigating to find out if the accused driver harassed other passengers as well in a similar way.

The Navghar police booked the driver under IPC sections 354 (a) and 377 (causing hurt), and under sections of the POCSO Act. Later, he was produced in court on Friday.

