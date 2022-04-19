Noida, Apr 19 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday decided to handover a 56 acre land in Greater Noida free of cost to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences.

The land is located in the Gautam Buddh University campus and belongs to the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), according to an official statement issued in Lucknow.

Also Read | Telangana: TRS Leader’s Son, Aide Arrested for Raping 20-Year-Old Girl.

Along with the healthcare facilities, the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) has been running an MBBS training programme for 100 students since 2019 and postgraduate courses since 2020, it stated.

"Presently, there is no land and building in the ownership of Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida. College building, library and hostel buildings etc. have been taken on rent from Gautam Buddha University," the UP Cabinet noted.

Also Read | Vivo Y33T, Vivo Y33s Smartphones Get Price Drop in India; Check New Prices & Other Details.

"According to the standards of National Medical Commission, it is necessary to have college building, library and other buildings in the ownership of the institution for the operation and expansion of the institute," it stated.

GIMS is a public utility institute. Medical facilities and treatment and related medical education will provide excellent medical facilities to the people of the state and the gap of patient-doctor ratio will be filled, which is included in the priorities of the state government, the Cabinet added.

Reacting to the development, GIMS Director Brig (Retd) Rakesh Gupta said the announcement is a moment of happiness for all.

"We are very happy. It has been four years of struggle and now we aim to take GIMS further ahead as an institute of healthcare and education," he told PTI.

PTI KIS http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg “We bring the World to you" Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)