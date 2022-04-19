Vivo India has silently slashed prices for two of its smartphones - Vivo Y33s and Vivo Y33T. The Chinese smartphone brand launched the former in August 2021, and the latter went official in January 2022. Months after their launch, both the handsets have witnessed a price cut of Rs 1000. It's worth noting that both Vivo phones are very similar in terms of specs and design apart from the chipset used. Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro+ Reportedly Listed on BIS Website, India Launch Soon.

Vivo Y33T (Photo Credits: Vivo)

The Vivo Y33T, which was introduced at Rs. 18,990, will now be available for purchase at Rs. 17,990 for the 8GB+128GB variant. The Vivo Y33s, on the other hand, is now available for a price tag of Rs 17,990 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Interested customers can get their hands on the devices via the company's online store as well as e-retailers like Amazon and Flipkart.

Vivo Y33s Smartphone (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

Both Vivo Y33T and Vivo Y33s come with similar specs like a 6.58-inch FHD+ display, 50MP triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, 18W fast charging, 16MP front camera sensor, and 8GB RAM. However, the former also gets a 90Hz refresh rate display, an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC, 128GB storage, Android 12 OS and more. While the Vivo Y33s is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, which is paired with 128GB of storage.

