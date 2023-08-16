Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government connected 1.5 crore rural families with tap water under the Central government's Jal Jeevan Mission on August 15, said officials.

According to the officials, the beneficiaries of the scheme celebrated the momentous occasion in each village. The government-led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced awards for the officers and personnel who played an important role in making this mission successful.

More than 40,000 tap connections are being given daily under the Har Ghar Jal Yojana of the Jal Jeevan Mission. With this, Uttar Pradesh has become the state which has given the maximum number of tap connections in a single day in the country, said an official statement.

In terms of tap connections, Uttar Pradesh, with its larger population, holds the second position among the states. Barring Bihar, other states lag behind Uttar Pradesh in terms of the provision of tap water connections, said officials.

The rapid progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Uttar Pradesh is propelling the state towards its goal at an impressive speed. Not only is the mission focused on delivering clean tap water to the villagers, but it has also successfully extended to over 1,09,516 schools and 1,54,440 Anganwadi centres through tap water connections.

Along with providing water to every household, the scheme is also creating massive employment opportunities for the youth. Under the scheme, over 1,16,366 youths are being trained in plumbing, 1,16,366 as electricians, 1,16,366 in motor mechanics, 1,16,366 as fitters, 1,74,549 as masons and 1,16,366 as pump operators in every village.

The youth receiving technical training will solve the problems faced in water supply in their villages. In order to make women self-reliant, more than four lakh women have been trained in water testing. These women are checking the water by going from village to village, said officials. (ANI)

