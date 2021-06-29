Lucknow, Jun 28 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has intensified preparations to foil a possible third wave by training medical staff, facilitating easy availability of proper medical treatment and Covid-related medicines.

The ambulance staff has been trained to adopt a sensitive approach towards parents or guardians of children and the ambulances have been equipped with all life-saving equipments for the treatment of children, the state government said in a statement issued here on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officials, “The state must be equipped to serve all its citizens. Improve the response time and bring down the number of cancelled calls due to non-availability of ambulances for various reasons," the statement said.

The state government's '102' and '108' emergency ambulance services that have been serving as 'frontline warriors' to ensure 24x7 smooth and timely admission of patients across the state have geared up to protect children against a probable third COVID-19 wave.

The vehicles of '108', '102' fleet and 137 Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance services have been pressed into service by the state government which are equipped with oxygen cylinders and 'ALS', which includes both oxygen cylinders and ventilators.

The vehicles of '10'8, '102' and ALS ambulances have now been deployed in various districts in both rural and urban areas. The service can be availed by calling on '108' toll free number.

A 24-hour Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and a team of more than 23,000 people have been working day and night as part of the ambulance services.

