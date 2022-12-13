Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government is running a campaign to raise consumer awareness about the advantages of paying power bills online.

According to an official statement, a consumer would get a reduction of up to one per cent if he pays the electricity bill in full before the due date.

"Disconnection-related inconveniences can be avoided. In addition, the video explains how, because the power corporation must also buy power, paying bills on time is crucial for ensuring an uninterrupted supply of electricity," the statement said.

"The video also explains how to pay your electricity bills online. This means that you may conveniently pay your electricity bills online without having to wait in a long queue. Customers can use their debit card, credit card, or internet banking to pay their bills by visiting the UPPCL website. In addition to this, there are other mobile payment apps available, like Google Pay, Phone Pay, and E Nivaran App," the statement said.

Customers in rural areas who are unable to use online payment methods can pay their electricity bills in person at the closest electricity office, electrical substation, public service centre, or government ration distribution centre.

Women of self-help organisations known as Bijli 'Sakhis' are engaged in electricity bill collection in rural areas on the initiative of the Yogi Government. This has made it simpler for rural residents to pay their electricity bills.

Consumers can determine for themselves if the power bill they receive each month is accurate or incorrect by checking the meter number displayed on the bill they got.

"The basis of your bill should be MU or OK. If the bill is incorrect, you can have it corrected by visiting the power office or by filing an online complaint. On the UPPCL website, there is also a feature for online complaints," the statement said.

"A consumer whose bill is created by the meter reader is required to match the meter number placed on the premises and the meter number recorded on the bill, per the video message," it added. (ANI)

