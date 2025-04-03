Lucknow, Apr 3 (PTI) In an effort to enhance facilities for senior citizens in old age homes across Uttar Pradesh, the state government is planning to provide better healthcare to the inmates. It is also considering to utilise the professional and business expertise of senior citizens and offering financial incentives in return.

Currently, the government offers free accommodation, meals, medical care and entertainment in state-run old age homes. New initiatives are being implemented to further improve these services.

Also Read | Narmadapuram Shocker: Father Ties Up, Assaults Son-in-Law's Relatives in MP as Daughter Chooses to Marry Against Family’s Wish.

According to a press statement, elderly residents will receive enhanced healthcare under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

"Additionally, a programme will be launched to utilise the professional and business expertise of senior citizens, offering financial incentives in return, promoting self-reliance and enriching their lives," according to the statement.

Also Read | Supreme Court Verdict on WBSSC Jobs: Ineligible Candidates Have To Return INR 11 Lakh to INR 26 Lakh.

Each government-supported old age home accommodates up to 150 residents and operates in partnership with NGOs under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. This collaboration aims to improve the quality of life for seniors without family support.

To ensure transparency and service delivery, a face-recognition attendance system has been implemented. Residents also receive old-age pensions and are offered religious pilgrimage trips.

Over 1,500 senior citizens attended the recent Maha Kumbh. They were provided with temporary accommodations and medical camps.

Recognising the legal and family disputes faced by many senior citizens, the government has appointed 216 reconciliation officers at the tehsil level to address grievances. District Magistrate (DM)-led implementation committees have also been formed to oversee old age home management and service improvements, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)