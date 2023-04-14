Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Paying a special tribute to Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 132nd birth anniversary, the Uttar Pradesh government has achieved a new milestone by providing tap water connections to over one crore rural families in the state.

Under the ambitious Jal Jeevan Mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Yogi government has finished the major task of providing tap water to 1,00,37,256 rural families through the Har Ghar Jal Yojana.

Also Read | Delhi: BJP's Kisan Morcha Leader Shot Dead Inside Office by Bike-Borne Assailants in Dwarka, Probe Underway.

By 2024, the program aims to have tap water available to more than 2.65 crore rural families.

On behalf of the Yogi government, Namami Gange and the Rural Water Supply Department celebrated this outstanding accomplishment of the massive campaign to bring tap water to the homes of farmers, labourers, and villagers in a grand manner throughout the state.

Also Read | Italy: Trentino’s Bear Spared Culling Order, for Now.

The Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and the MD of the Jal Nigam (Rural), Dr Balkar Singh, arrived at the Daudnagar project in Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, and ate with the workers seated in a row.

Congratulating all the officers, engineers, and workers of the department for providing water to every household to one crore rural families, the Minister said, "Baba Saheb's dreams are being fulfilled by the Modi and Yogi governments. UP will soon reach its goal for the Har Ghar Jal Yojana."

Under the leadership of Yogi, UP has become the first state in the country to provide 40,000 tap connections daily. In terms of the number of tap connections offered, UP has climbed to third place among the major states in the nation. The campaign to provide water to every rural household is continuously setting new dimensions in UP.

Only 5 lakh 16 thousand rural families had access to tap water in 2019, but the Har Ghar Jal Yojana has set a record for rapidly supplying clean drinking water to 1 crore rural families in UP.

It is to be noted that in the districts of Bundelkhand, which were earlier deprived of government schemes, the target of providing tap water to every house is being fulfilled very quickly.

In Mahoba, which has risen to the top spot among the districts with the most tap connections, tap water is available to 84.78 percent of rural households. In this area, 1,13,211 rural families out of 1,33,529 rural families have access to tap connections.

Lalitpur district, which is in second place, is also making rapid progress toward achieving the goal. It has also provided tap water to 73.22 per cent of rural families.

In Mirzapur, 72.18 per cent of rural families have access to tap water, while in Jalaun, 61.48 per cent do. In the Purvanchal region, more than 50 per cent of rural families in the districts of Gorakhpur and Deoria now have access to clean drinking water, a gift that will benefit lakhs of villagers.

2,55,859 rural families in the Bareilly district of Rohilkhand have begun receiving clean drinking water. Varanasi is also moving fast towards achieving the target. Here, 51.40 per cent of rural families have benefited from the scheme.

In West UP, over 73.10 per cent of rural families in the Baghpat district have been given the benefit of the scheme, and it is at number three in providing maximum tap connections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)