Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): In a notable achievement, the Uttar Pradesh government has been selected as the winner of the State Champion award under the Wings India Awards 2024 for its better performance in civil aviation.

According to CMO, the award ceremony was held at Hotel Taj Krishna in Hyderabad.

The organizers have extended their congratulations to the state government for this notable accomplishment. This award was presented by the Minister of Civil Aviation of the Government of India, Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The invitation letter highlights that the fourth edition of the Wings India Awards is being announced with the objective to recognize the notable contribution made by Aviation-related Companies/Institutions/Organizations in the area of civil aviation in India. This year Government of Uttar Pradesh has been selected as a winner for the award for State Champion in Aviation. (ANI)

