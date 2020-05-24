India News | UP Govt Withdraws Order on Ban of Mobile Phones in COVID-19 Isolation Wards

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday afternoon withdrew its earlier order banning the use of mobile phones by patients in isolation wards of L-2 and L-3 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals.

The new order read, "Before entering the isolation ward the patient will have to disclose that they have mobile phone and charger in their possession and the hospital will have to sanitise the mobile phone and charger."

"The mobile phones or charger can not be shared with any other patient or medical staff member. The mobile phone and charger will be again sanitised while during discharge of the patient," the order read.

In an earlier order, the government had banned patients admitted in dedicated L-2 and L-3 COVID hospitals to take mobile phones along with them in the isolation wards so as to check the spread of coronavirus infection.

"This is to inform that patients admitted in dedicated L-2 and L-3 hospitals are not allowed to take mobile phones along in the isolation wards as its spread infection," read a letter by Director General Medical Education, KK Gupta to all concerned officials and Directors of dedicated COVID hospitals.

This order drew criticisms from Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav said, "If the infection spreads through mobile, it should be banned in the entire country along with the isolation wards. This (mobile phones) becomes mental support during loneliness. This ban is to hide mismanagement and plight of the hospitals from the public."

Taking a dig at the state government, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said, "There is no need to ban mobile phone but to sanitise". (ANI)

